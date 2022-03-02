Men's T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer moves to top 20, KL Rahul drops to tenth





Other bowlers who enjoyed a successful time at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A include Zahoor Khan of UAE (up 17 places to joint-42nd) and Ireland's Josh Little (up 27 places to join-49th) Rohan Mustafa's successes with bat and ball have enabled him to move up to sixth place among all-rounders, just one place below his best of fifth achieved in February 2020.





The biggest mover on the Test rankings was South African quick Kagiso Rabada, who shot up three places to third following his impressive display against hosts New Zealand. Rabada managed 10 wickets during the two-match series, with his magnificent haul of 5/60 in the first innings of the second Test helping the Proteas on their way to an important 198-run triumph. The kiwi duo Kyle Jamieson (drops two spots to fifth) and Tim Southee (drops one spot to sixth) lose ground in the bowler rankings, with Australia captain Pat Cummins and India veteran Ravi Ashwin still leading the way.





Marnus Labuschagne remains as the top-ranked Test batter, with New Zealander Devon Conway jumping six places to 17th following his 92 in the second innings of the second Test against South Africa. In the ODI rankings for men, veteran spinner Rashid Khan re-claimed his spot in the top 10 for bowlers following five wickets from the recent three-game series against Bangladesh. Rashid jumped six spots to ninth, while team-mate Mehidy Hasan Miraz dropped two spots to seventh following the series.





Sri Lanka's Liton Das was the leading run-scorer in the ODI series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and he is up to a career-best 32nd with the bat. Trent Boult remains the top-ranked ODI bowler, while Pakistan right-hander Babar Azam leads the way for batters.