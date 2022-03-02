MILESTONE MAN:Landmark 100th Test is another feather in Kohli's cap, says Bumrah

Mohali :

Kohli's 100th Test would be against Sri Lanka beginning here on March 4. Bumrah made his Test debut under Kohli's leadership in 2018.





"It is always a special achievement for a player. You know it is a testimony to his hard-work, dedication," Bumrah said in an online press conference here.





"...(playing) 100 Test matches for your country is a great occasion and he has contributed a lot to the success of the Indian team and will contribute a lot more in the future as well," he added.





"It is another feather in his (Kohli's) cap. I just wish him the best and congratulate him for the achievement."





Asked if he would like to gift kohli something on the special occasion, Bumrah said, "If the Indian. team wins, then there is no better present than that. But he (Kohli) as a cricketer would like to give his best."





Test will be played in front of spectators: BCCI





Virat Kohli's landmark 100th match, beginning here on Friday will be played in front of spectators.





BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Tuesday that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Kohli playing his 100th Test match. Punjab Cricket Association confirmed that the Test match will be held at 50 per cent stadium capacity.





"The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match," Shah said.