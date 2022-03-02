Jamshedpur in semis for first time

Benaulim :





Chinglensana Singh (5th OG) scored an own goal to help Jamshedpur take the lead before skipper Peter Hartley (28th) doubled the lead with Daniel Chima Chukwu (65th) extending his rich vein of form with his fifth goal since joining Jamshedpur to crown a brilliant performance.





Jamshedpur now is in pole position with 37 points from 18 matches, two more than Hyderabad (35 points) with a game in hand. The result is more credible as Jamshedpur won against the leader without Greg Stewart who has been arguably its best player.

The result saw Jamshedpur qualify for the semis for the first time. The only blemish in an otherwise spotless performance was the sending off of Mobashir Rahman in the 68th minute.