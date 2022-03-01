Murali helps United CC beat FSCA

Chennai :

A Murali struck an unbeaten 80 as United CC defeated FSCA by eight wickets in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Second Division fixture that was held here recently. In a Third Division match, R Paul Johnson scored 75 to help Thiruvallur CC get the better of WABCO India RC by 57 runs.





Brief scores: Second Division: FSCA 165/8 in 30 overs (M Sarath 75, N Harissh 45, A Sai Srivathsan 3/43) lost to United CC 169/2 in 21.2 overs (A Murali 80*, Vijay Chakravarthi 37, A Sai Srivathsan 27*). Third Division: Thiruvallur CC 192/7 in 30 overs (R Paul Johnson 75, K Sadagopan 28, M Dinesh Kumar 3/44) bt WABCO India RC 135 in 27.1 overs (M Rakshan 29, L Karthikeyan 3/31, R Jayaprakash 3/30)