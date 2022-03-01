Hemanth Mudappa wins double in drag racing

Chennai :

Mantra Racing’s Hemanth Mudappa bagged a grand double at the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship 2021, whose third and final round concluded on Sunday at the MMRT here.





Hemanth clinched top honours in the Above 1050cc (Super Sport) and 851-1050cc (Super Sport) categories, with the Bengaluru rider now owning nine National titles.





Astride a Suzuki Hayabusa, Hemanth was the quickest in the Above 1050cc (Super Sport) category while setting a National record timing of 7.749 seconds. Riding a BMW S1000 R in the 851-1050cc (Super Sport) category, he clinched victory with a record timing of 7.555 seconds.





Hemanth’s title-winning exploits helped Mantra Racing secure the team championship in both the categories.





“I am very happy. Every time we go out and race, we try to improve our performance. Getting every bit out of the bike is a huge achievement. It is the team’s success,” said an elated Hemanth.