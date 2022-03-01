Smriti Mandhana stable, under observation

Mandhana was forced to retire hurt after taking a blow to her head during the Women’s World Cup warm-up match against South Africa here on Sunday, which India won by two runs. The 25-year-old left-handed batter was on the receiving end of a Shabnim Ismail bouncer.
Hamilton:
India opener Smriti Mandhana was on Monday declared “stable”, but is under observation due to a “mild soft tissue injury” to her left earlobe.
Mandhana was forced to retire hurt after taking a blow to her head during the Women’s World Cup warm-up match against South Africa here on Sunday, which India won by two runs. The 25-year-old left-handed batter was on the receiving end of a Shabnim Ismail bouncer.
The BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday issued an update on Mandhana’s status. “Smriti Mandhana sustained a blow to her left ear and lower temple while batting in the warm-up game against South Africa in Rangiora. Smriti was immediately assessed by the match-day doctor, who expected a delayed concussion,” Shah said in a press release.
“After further assessment, Smriti was diagnosed with a mild soft tissue injury to her left earlobe, which caused discomfort while batting. Therefore, she had to leave the field retired hurt. As a safety precaution, she was rested for the rest of the match and is currently under observation. Presently, the opening batter is doing fine and her condition is stable,” added Shah.
Conversations