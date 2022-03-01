Smriti Mandhana stable, under observation

Hamilton :

India opener Smriti Mandhana was on Monday declared “stable”, but is under observation due to a “mild soft tissue injury” to her left earlobe.





Mandhana was forced to retire hurt after taking a blow to her head during the Women’s World Cup warm-up match against South Africa here on Sunday, which India won by two runs. The 25-year-old left-handed batter was on the receiving end of a Shabnim Ismail bouncer.





The BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday issued an update on Mandhana’s status. “Smriti Mandhana sustained a blow to her left ear and lower temple while batting in the warm-up game against South Africa in Rangiora. Smriti was immediately assessed by the match-day doctor, who expected a delayed concussion,” Shah said in a press release.





“After further assessment, Smriti was diagnosed with a mild soft tissue injury to her left earlobe, which caused discomfort while batting. Therefore, she had to leave the field retired hurt. As a safety precaution, she was rested for the rest of the match and is currently under observation. Presently, the opening batter is doing fine and her condition is stable,” added Shah.