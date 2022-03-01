Mayank Agarwal appointed Punjab captain

New Delhi :

India opener Mayank Agarwal was on Monday appointed the captain of Punjab Kings for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2022 season.





The 31-year-old Mayank, an integral part of the franchise for four years, was one of the two players to be retained by Punjab ahead of the 2022 mega auction.





“I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team,” Mayank, who captained the side once in the first phase of IPL 2021, said in a media statement.





“We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks along with many talented youngsters, who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it. As a team, we will once again work towards the goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy,” added Mayank.





PBKS head coach Anil Kumble said: “Mayank has been part of the leadership group for the last two years. We want to create a strong foundation for the future with Mayank at the helm. I look forward to working with him as my captain and I believe that he will lead this team to a successful campaign [in IPL 2022].”





Punjab has been one of the perennial underachievers in the League, reaching the final only once (in 2014). The franchise finished sixth out of eight teams in the last three editions.