Olympic body calls for Russia to be excluded from sports

Geneva :

In a sweeping move to isolate and condemn Russia, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged sports bodies on Monday to exclude the country’s athletes and officials from international events.





The IOC said that the move was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.” The decision opened the way for FIFA, the governing body of football, to exclude Russia from the Men’s World Cup (Qatar 2022) play-offs scheduled for next month.





The Olympic body’s call also applied to athletes and officials from Belarus, which has abetted Russia’s invasion by allowing its territory to be used to station troops and launch military attacks. The IOC said that it acted “with a heavy heart”, but added that the impact of war on Ukrainian sports outweighed the potential damage done to athletes from Russia and Belarus.





In events where exclusion was “not possible on short notice for organizational or legal reasons,” teams from Russia and Belarus should compete as neutral athletes with no national flag, anthem or symbols, including at the upcoming Winter Paralympics in Beijing.





The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order it gave Vladimir Putin in 2001, and other Russian officials since.