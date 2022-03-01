The best place for me to bat is No.3, says Sheryas Iyer

Chennai :

Shreyas Iyer relishes finishing off matches, but, on the back of his excellent run in the T20Is against Sri Lanka, he has expressed his desire to bat at No.3, the place which is normally reserved for Virat Kohli.





Shreyas, who got a chance after Kohli was given a bio-bubble rest following the second T20I against the West Indies, cracked three unbeaten fifties against Sri Lanka to ensure a 3-0 sweep for the Rohit Sharma-led India. “I am not keeping any expectations from myself or from the coaches because the competition in our team is immense,” said Shreyas.





“Every individual is capable of winning games. Personally, I want to enjoy each and every moment and opportunity, which I have been provided with. I like to finish off games and that is my mindset whenever I go onto the pitch,” he said. Given a choice however, Shreyas added that he would prefer batting at No.3.





“Obviously in this format (T20s), top-three is the only place where you can pace your innings pretty well. Otherwise, if you bat [lower] down the order, you can’t give yourself the time you need to start attacking,” explained the 27-year-old Shreyas.





‘Not thinking about my place in the team’





Shreyas is not losing sleep over keeping his place in what is shaping up to be a formidable middle-order, instead preferring to cherish his good form in the run-up to the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. He is aware of the cut-throat competition in the team.





“Personally, I want to cherish this moment. I have achieved really good totals in the series,” Shreyas, who scored 204 runs at a strike rate of 174, said. “I want to relax a bit, give myself time and not think much beyond. If I start thinking from now [itself], I won’t be able to focus when I am playing on the ground. So, I am just staying in the moment.”





Shreyas, who fetched the third highest bid of Rs 12.25 crore when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction, did not get an opportunity in the first two T20Is against West Indies.