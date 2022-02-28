FIDE welcomes AICF's bid to host the 44th Chess Olympiad

Lausanne :

"The FIDE Council suggests that regardless of the organization of the Chess Olympiad 2022, FIDE will organize the annual FIDE Congress during the previously planned dates - from 27.07.2022. till 02.08.2022. with the election date on 01.08.2022.





The preference is to combine the FIDE Congress with the Chess Olympiad 2022," stated an official statement. "However, consultations with the potential organizers of the Chess Olympiad 2022 will be carried out and adjustment of the FIDE Congress dates is possible if it does not imply a notable delay of elections.





The FIDE Council confirms that the continental elections shall be organized within their constitutional terms," stated further.





The FIDE Council confirms its commitment to the continuation of all the established development programs for national federations, zones, continents, and affiliated organizations.





Earlier, India had bid to host the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad later this year after the event was moved out of Russia's capital Moscow.





If India gets the approval to host the 44th Chess Olympiad then it would be the second major world event to be held in the country after the World Championship match in 2013 between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen in Chennai.





The Chess Olympiad 2022 was supposed to take place from July 26 July to August 8. The International Chess Federation FIDE took the Chess Olympiad and all other official competitions away from Russia.





The other events that have been moved away from Russia are the first chess Olympiad for people with disabilities and the 93rd FIDE Congress.