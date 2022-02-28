Team India equal world record for most consecutive T20I wins

Dharamsala :

After defeating Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I, Rohit Sharma-led Team India equalled the world record for registering the most consecutive T20I victories.





With this victory over Sri Lanka, Team India registered their 12th consecutive win in the shortest format and they have now equalled Afghanistan's record for most consecutive T20I wins by a Test-playing nation.





India is currently the No.1 ranked team in the shortest format of the game. India won the third and final T20I match against Sri Lanka by six wickets.





For hosts, Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 73* as the Men in Blue chased the target of 146 within 16.5 overs. India never found themselves in trouble while chasing the underwhelming target of 146.





Shreyas trumped the chase with 73* off 45 balls - his third successive half-century. Hosts dominated from the word go and chased down the target with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.





Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to the score of 146/5 in the 20 overs. For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka again played a captain's knock of 74* and took visitors to a respectable total while Dinesh Chandimal scored 25.





Avesh Khan scalped two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed one apiece.