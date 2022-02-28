Mon, Feb 28, 2022

Bolt from the blue: Kolkata defeats Ahmedabad to win Prime Volleyball title

Published: Feb 28,202207:54 AM

Actor Vijay Deverakonda (centre) hands over the PVL trophy to Kolkata Thunderbolts (File)
Hyderabad:
Kolkata Thunderbolts bagged the inaugural Prime Volleyball League title by defeating Ahmedabad Defenders in straight sets (15-13, 15-10, 15-12) in the lop-sided final here on Sunday.

Kolkata’s Vinit Kumar was adjudged the ‘Man of the match’ for his championship-winning show in the decider. Defenders, which had the ‘favourite’ tag heading into the marquee clash, made a few costly unforced errors as Thunderbolts took a 5-3 lead in the first set.

Vinit led from the front for Kolkata, which maintained a two-point (10-8) advantage and was well on course to pocket the opening set. However, Ahmedabad’s Shon T John produced a great spike to level the score at 13 apiece. When it mattered the most, Vinit delivered a spectacular serve to help Thunderbolts close out 15-13.

Vinit showed his brilliance again in the second set, receiving help from captain Ashwal Rai, as Kolkata was in the ascendancy at 9-5. Rahul then effected a brilliant spike for Thunderbolts, which continued to surge ahead. After clinching a ‘Super Point’, Kolkata pocketed the second set 15-10 and secured a 2-0 lead in the match.

Thunderbolts continued to dominate the proceedings since Defenders had its worst day at the office. Kolkata marched ahead to 8-5, but Ahmedabad’s LM Manoj kept his team in the hunt.

However, Thunderbolts came up with crucial spikes to open up a three-point cushion at 11-8. The Kolkata team rode on the momentum and sealed the contest.

Result: Final: Kolkata Thunderbolts bt Ahmedabad Defenders 15-13, 15-10, 15-12 Individual awards: Most valuable player: Vinit Kumar (Kolkata Thunderbolts); Emerging player: SV Guru Prasanth (Hyderabad Black Hawks); Best spiker: Angamuthu (Ahmedabad Defenders); Best blocker: EJ John Joseph (Hyderabad); Fantasy player: Shon T John (Ahmedabad)

