Tamil Nadu settles for three points against Chhattisgarh

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu came close to securing an outright win, but had to settle for just three points from its drawn Ranji Trophy Elite Group H contest against Chhattisgarh that ended on Sunday in Guwahati.





After bowling Chhattisgarh out for 304 in the first innings, Tamil Nadu enforced follow-on on its rival in a bid to bag maximum points.





However, the Vijay Shankar-led team could not get the desired result on the final day of the four-day fixture as Shashank Singh (67 off 124 balls, 6 fours, 5 sixes) and skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia (43 not out off 162 balls, 3 fours) stood tall.





Chhattisgarh, which held a six-run lead at stumps after posting 172 for eight in its second innings, managed a point and is top of Pool H with seven points from two matches. Tamil Nadu is third with six points off two games and will meet second-placed Jharkhand (6 points from 2 matches) in its all-important final round-robin fixture.





BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 470/9 decl. drew with Chhattisgarh 304 in 133.3 overs (Harpreet 170, R Sai Kishore 4/68, B Aparajith 3/55) & (following-on) 172/8 in 76 overs (Shashank 67, Harpreet 43*, R Sai Kishore 3/44, M Siddharth 3/48). Points: TN 3(6); Chhattisgarh 1(7)





BRIEF SCORES OF MATCHES IN CHENNAI (IN ELITE GROUP C):At the IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Karnataka 302 & 298/3 decl. bt J&K 93 & 390 in 98.5 overs (F Rashid 65, Ian Dev 110, A Samad 70, P Rasool 46, A Mushtaq 43, P Krishna 4/59, S Gopal 4/155). Points: Karnataka 6(9); J&K 0(6)





At the Guru Nanak College Ground: Pondicherry 342 & 208/3 in 62 overs (P Dogra 64*, P Deshpande 59*) drew with Railways 525/9 decl. Points: Railways 3(4); Pondicherry 1(1)