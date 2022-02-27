Sri Lanka score 146/5 against India in third T20I

Dharamsala :

Having already lost the three-match series, Sri Lanka opted to bat after winning the toss in the final game.





Sri Lanka scored 146 for five against India in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday. Having already lost the three-match series, Sri Lanka opted to bat after winning the toss in the final game. Skipper Dasun Shanaka top-scored for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 74 off 38 balls, while pacer Avesh Khan picked up 2/23 in fours overs for India.





Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 146/5 in 20 overs (Dasun Shanaka 74; Avesh Khan 2/23).



