Kerala Blasters decimates Chennaiyin

Vasco da Gama :

Kerala Blasters FC kept its semi-final hopes firmly in place with a clinical 3-0 win over struggling Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday.





Kerala snapped its two-match winless streak with the triumph while Chennaiyin is without a victory in seven outings. Jorge Pereyra Diaz (52’ & 55’), who returned to the KBFC eleven after serving a one-match suspension, scored a second-half brace before Adrian Luna (90’) crowned the team’s performance with a world-class goal at the end.





Kerala now has 30 points from 18 matches, with Chennaiyin remaining on 20 points off 19 games. After a goalless first half, KBFC started the second period on the front foot with Diaz netting a quick-fire double. First, the Argentine striker outfoxed his marker to bunt the ball in past returning CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.





He then converted a rebound after full-back Sanjeev Stalin’s effort came off the crossbar. The brilliant move saw Alvaro Vazquez backheel the ball for Stalin, who burst forward and went past his man. Diaz was at the right place at the right time to make it 2-0. At the end, Luna sent a knuckle-ball free-kick over the wall, which dipped just in time and beat Kaith.





Result: Chennaiyin FC 0 lost to Kerala Blasters FC 3 (JP Diaz 52 & 55, A Luna 90)



