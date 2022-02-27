We now know where youngsters fit in our team, says Mithali

Christchurch :

India captain Mithali Raj feels youngsters like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh have shown that they have the ability to compete at the highest level, and said that the last few series have helped the team figure out its composition ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand next month.





India tested some new players against South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand ahead of the World Cup beginning March 4. “The talent that we’ve got in the last year, we’ve tried some young talent in the squad, and most of them have shown that they have the ability to play at this level – Richa (Ghosh), Shafali (Verma), we have Meghna Singh in the seamers, Pooja Vastrakar,” Mithali said.





“They all have been given good game time. Those series have really helped them and me, as a captain, to find out where they fit in into the composition of the team. I definitely know my playing composition for the first couple of games and I look forward to giving game time to all the core players during the warm-up,” added Mithali.





The veteran batter said that a team needs to have a mix of experience and youth to do well in tournaments. “We do have an experienced core group from the last edition. Most of them, even the young players who recently got into the side, had the opportunity of playing in T20 leagues. That gives them exposure besides the bilateral series.” Preparing for a record sixth appearance at an ICC event, Mithali said that she is looking to continue her rich vein of form. “As far as me personally, I am happy with the way that I’ve been scoring runs, and I would love to continue the form into the World Cup.”





The India skipper said that she has advised the players, who are set to make their debut in the World Cup, to not pile up the pressure and to enjoy the big stage.



