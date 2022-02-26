India win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I

Dharamsala :

India had defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. India has fielded an unchanged XI for the second T20I while Sri Lanka has made two changes in the set-up.





Earlier in the day, BCCI informed that batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.





The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala.





India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal





Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara