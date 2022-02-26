Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of SL series due to injury, Mayank Agarwal to replace

Chennai :

BCCI released a statement ahead of India vs Srilanka 2nd T20I, which read, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.





He complained of pain in his right wrist joint before the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday, and was examined by the BCCI medical team.





Ruturaj will now travel to Bengaluru to the National Cricket Academy for further treatment of his injury. Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's squad for the remaining two Twenty20 Internationals and has joined the team in Dharamsala.





India squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is against Sri Lanka





Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.