India looks to seal Sri Lanka T20I series

Dharamsala :

A reinvigorated India team will look to secure its second T20I series win in as many weeks when it takes on Sri Lanka in the penultimate match here on Saturday.





The Rohit Sharma-led India, which clean swept the West Indies 3-0 in its previous assignment, has looked a transformed unit of late despite experimenting. Heading into the second fixture of the three-match series on the back of a dominant victory, the host would be keen to get the job done against an out-of-form Sri Lanka side.





After struggling against West Indies, Ishan Kishan got a massive dose of confidence in the series opener with a match-winning 89. His opening partner and skipper Rohit has been in sublime touch while the in-form Shreyas Iyer will eye another big score. Ravindra Jadeja, who came in at No.4 in the first T20I, could continue to bat higher up the order since the team hopes to get the best out of the all-rounder. Rohit used as many as seven bowlers in the previous match, with most of them doing a decent job.





The bowling attack, spearheaded by pacer Jasprit Bumrah, will be eager to deliver the goods against a Sri Lanka batting unit that has been off-colour. The Dasun Shanaka-led team will have to come up with a special effort to stop India at the scenic Dharamshala Ground.





But, mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a hamstring injury, with Kusal Mendis too unavailable due to fitness issues.



