ISL: Out-of-form Chennaiyin meets Kerala Blasters

Chennai :

Chennaiyin FC would hope to dent Kerala Blasters FC’s play-off chances when the southern clubs meet in an Indian Super League fixture at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco (Goa) on Saturday. Out of the semi-final race due to a string of poor results, No.8 Chennaiyin (20 points from 18 matches) would look to snap the six-game winless streak in its penultimate assignment of the season. Meanwhile, fifth-placed Kerala (27 points from 17 matches), which earned just a solitary point from its last two games, will go all out for a positive result. “We are close to the end of our season, so the players are in different moods. But, they are professionals and should know the importance of every match,” said CFC interim coach Sabir Pasha.





Friday match’s result: Jamshedpur FC 3 (L Doungel 35, G Stewart 58, J Murray 84) bt NorthEast United FC 2 (Danmawia 66, Marcelinho 67)



