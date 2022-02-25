T20 WC Qualifier A: Waseem's ton helps UAE beat Ireland in final

Muscat :





Waseem's swashbuckling knock of 112 powered UAE to a seven-wicket win over Ireland with eight balls to spare. Both the teams had already confirmed their tickets for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia later this year on Tuesday.





UAE's victory confirmed their spot in Group 1 of the First Round in Australia. They join Sri Lanka and Namibia and will be joined by the runner-up in Qualifier B which will be played in Zimbabwe in June.





Ireland join the West Indies and Scotland in Group 2 of the First Round. They will be joined by the Qualifier B winner.





Having restricted Ireland, the only Full Member nation at the Qualifiers, to 159, UAE stuttered in the chase as Joshua Little made early inroads.





Little removed Chirag Suri and the player in form, Vriitya Aravind, in a space of three balls as UAE were 12/2. Aravind's prize wicket raised the hopes of Ireland as the 19-year old had been the run-machine in the tournament.





Despite the golden duck, Aravind finished as the tournament's highest run-getter with 267. However, UAE had enough fuel in their tank and Waseem stamped his credentials as another player to keep an eye on ahead.





Waseem's ton, his second against Ireland, took him close to Aravind's total runs as he finished with 241. The previous century was struck in Dubai last year in October.





Along with the experienced all-rounder Rohan Mustafa (37 not out), Waseem took the rival attack to the cleaners with some clean hitting around the park. Their 141-run stand almost got them the win before Waseem departed in the 18thover with UAE needing just six off 12.





They ended at 160/3 in 18.4 overs. The win stamped the dominance of UAE over Ireland in recent times as they recorded their fifth win on the trot. UAE's winning streak began in October 2021 in Dubai.

