Ukraine crisis: Vettel says he will not race at 2022 Russian GP

Berlin :

German racing driver Sebastian Vettel has said he will not compete in Formula One's Russian Grand Prix this year amid the ongoing military operations of Russia in Ukraine.





The four-time Formula One champion said he was "shocked" to see what is happening.





"In my personal opinion, I woke up to this morning's news, shocked, so I don't know. I think it's horrible to see what is happening," Sky Sports quoted Vettel as saying at a press conference during pre-season testing "Obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia.





For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it's wrong to race in the country," he added.





Vettel said he has made his decision and when a country is at war it is not right to compete in a race there.





"I'm sure it's something that we will talk about, but personally I'm just so shocked and sad to see what is going on. So we will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made," said Vettel.





"When a country is at war it is not right to race there," he added. Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.





Putin on Thursday said that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".





