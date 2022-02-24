Mumbai Indians' newest recruit Tilak Varma wants to play against CSK to get 'confidence'

Mumbai :





"I have watched Sachin sir and Rohit bhai a lot while I was growing up and it has been a dream of mine since childhood to play for MI one day. I feel like it is going to be a great experience. I'm eager to get started as soon as possible. MI also has this unique spirit of bouncing back from tough situations. Whenever it felt like they would lose a game, the team always found a way to win. I then felt that there was something different about this team and it always motivated me. It always felt like a family and the fans just make it all the better," Mumbai Indians' official website quoted Varma as saying.





"I think that would be CSK. I have admired MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja for a long time, so doing well and winning a match for MI against them will give me great confidence. I can already feel it is going to be a nightmare to face him. I must make sure to not forget my helmet while batting against him!" he added. Mumbai Indians also picked up England pacer Jofra Archer in the mega auction.





The mega auction of IPL 2022, saw Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer among the top picks of the event.





Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.

