Agarkar appointed Delhi asst coach for IPL 2022

New Delhi :

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar was on Wednesday appointed as an assistant coach of Delhi Capitals for the Indian Premier League 2022. Agarkar will join the Delhi camp after completing his broadcast duties for the T20I series between host India and Sri Lanka. “I am very excited to be part of Capitals this season,” Agarkar said.





“I have been lucky enough to be a player [at the Delhi franchise] and it is very exciting to return in a different capacity. We have a young squad led by one of the most talented players in the world – Rishabh Pant. [Head coach] Ricky Ponting is a legend of the game. Can’t wait to get started and create some special memories,” added Agarkar.



