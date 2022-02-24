Hyderabad, first team to qualify for ISL play-offs

Benaulim :





The Nigerian striker took a deft touch and delivered a powerful finish to take his ISL Season 8 tally to a whopping 17 goals. Substitute Javier Siverio doubled the cushion for HFC in the 87th minute by heading home a Nikhil Poojary cross. KBFC substitute Vincy Barretto produced a rocket of a strike from outside the box in stoppage time, but the goal was too little too late to salvage a point.

Hyderabad FC became the first team to progress to the Indian Super League 2021-22 play-offs after its 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC at the Athletic Stadium here on Wednesday. Table-topper Hyderabad has 35 points from 18 matches following its tenth triumph of the season while Kerala remains fifth with 27 points from 17 games. Bartholomew Ogbeche unlocked the Blasters defence with a stunning goal in the 28th minute.