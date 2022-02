Guadalajara Open: Saville wins longest WTA match of 2022 after Raducanu retires

Cludad Juarez :

Saville progressed in the next round with a scoreline of 5-7, 7-6(4), 4-3. The match lasted 3 hours and 36 minutes, setting the mark for the longest WTA match of the season.





Prior to Saville's win, the longest match of 2022 lasted 3 hours and 9 minutes and was won by Danka Kovinic over Jang Su-Jeong 6-3 2-6 6-4 at the Australian Open.





Defending champion and No.3 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo opened her campaign with a 6-4, 6-1 win over American wildcard Katie Volynets in 2 hours and 6 minutes.





The No.4 seed Camila Osorio earned her first win of the season, defeating Viktoriya Tomova 6-4, 6-3. The Colombian will face American qualifier Hailey Baptiste in the second round.