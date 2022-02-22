Shakib Al Hasan named in Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan T20 series

Dhaka :





"We need a bit of stability in our T20 side. Shamim and (Nurul Hasan) Sohan aren't out of the system. We will keep an eye on them. We have picked Munim Shahriar after following him for a year since he was included in the High-Performances squad," said Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The two-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will kick start in Dhaka on March 3.





Bangladesh T20I squad: Mahmudullah (capt.), Litton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim.

After missing the three-match home series against Pakistan, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named back into the T20I series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh will face Afghanistan for three ODIs and two T20Is, starting from February 23 in Chattogram. Apart from Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das have also been included in the T20I squad. Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Aminul Islam and Akbar Ali have been left out of the squad.