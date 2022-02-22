We’re clear about WC combination: Dravid

Kolkata :

Finding the perfect combination can be tricky and there is no set formula, but India head coach Rahul Dravid says he and skipper Rohit Sharma are pretty clear about the team for the T20 World Cup in Australia in less than eight months’ time.





The former captain, who took over from Ravi Shastri after India’s group stage exit in last year’s T20 World Cup in UAE, will have his first big challenge in Australia. Dravid said he and Rohit understand what should be the team combination for the mega-event. “I think we have got a fair idea between Rohit and myself and the selectors and the management,” Dravid said after the 17-run win over the West Indies in the third T20I that ensured a 3-0 clean sweep here on Sunday.





“I don’t think there’s a set formula to it. But we’re pretty clear about the balance and the combination (for the T20 World Cup)...We are just structuring a little bit of the team around it and also balancing individual workloads as well.





“We have got a pretty fair idea of the kind of skills we’re looking for in Australia, with the kind of guys who are in running. Not everything is set in stone but we want to give everyone a fair chance to stake their claim for those spots,” he added.





In the absence of some Team India regulars like opener KL Rahul, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India gave opportunities to youngsters such as Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan to stake their claim in the World Cup-bound squad.





“You don’t want to cast your net too wide. We don’t also want to restrict ourselves to just 15 players. We want to give players opportunities, ensure that by the time we get to the World Cup, some of our guys have played at least 10-15-20 games,” Dravid explained.





“It gives Rohit a chance to play them, bowl them in positions that he wants to, but he also has to be balanced with the fact that we need to have a few back-ups of people in case of an injury,” he added.





Struggling Kishan gets Dravid’s support





Giving full support to IPL 2022 auction’s most expensive buy Kishan, Dravid said: “Ishan has been picked on his potential, his performance. Yes, you cannot specify this many games. Sometimes it’s combination, sometimes it’s injuries.”





“Whether it’s Ruturaj Gaikwad or Avesh Khan. We are not judging them on one game. They’re here because they perform and deserve to be here,” the former captain stressed.





“We like to give the players confidence in the group in and around the squad and that they are not going to be judged on one game. It’s always a tricky balance. But in the larger group, I’m not concerned about one-off series. In this format, it’s going to happen,” Dravid added.



