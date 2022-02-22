UP Yoddha storms into semifinals

Bangalore :

Pardeep Narwal reminded the world why he is regarded as the “playoff king” with an 18-point performance to help UP Yoddha beat Puneri Paltan 42-31 in Eliminator 1 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 playoffs here on Monday.





UP Yoddha made an incredible comeback to win the crucial encounter after trailing by eight points in the early minutes of the first half. Pardeep Narwal was ably supported by Yoddha’s much-famed corner combination of Nitesh Kumar (3 points) and Sumit (5 points). Aslam Inamdar scored a Super 10 for Puneri Paltan but it lacked the usual raiding power to trouble the in-form UP defense.





Pune raced to a 5-0 lead in the initial minutes with the raiding duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat taking control of the mat. Pardeep then completely changed the complexion of the game with a stunning five-point Super Raid.





UP Yoddha took a lead for the first time in the match and Pune could not stop another all-out in the final minute before the interval despite a Super Tackle by substitute Hadi Tajik. The Iranian picked up a yellow card in the process (2-minute penalty) and Pune had to play with a man disadvantage. The all-out wasn’t the last action in the first half however with Pardeep picking a three-point Super Raid to give Yoddha an 8-point lead (25-17). Narwal clinched his Super 10 in the process.





The “Pardeep Show” had no plan of stopping in the second half. He picked another 3-point Super Raid as Yoddha raced to a big lead.



