Somerset County extends contract with Ned Leonard

Taunton :

The 19-year-old made his First Class and List A debuts for Somerset last season and will remain with the Club until at least the end of the 2023 season. "I'm really happy. I absolutely love being here because it's a great Club to be involved with.





I want to build on what I achieved last year by playing as much cricket as I can and taking as many wickets as possible. Hopefully, that will be with the First Team," Ned Leonard said in a statement.





"It's a dream come true to play First XI cricket for Somerset because this is my home now and it means so much to me," he added.





Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry is looking forward to seeing Ned continue his development at the Cooper Associates County Ground.





"It's really exciting for us to be able to continue supporting Ned's development here at Somerset over the next couple of seasons and build on the experiences he gained in 2021," he said.





"It has been a pleasure to see him progress through the Somerset Pathway and make his First XI debuts. His attitude and application during his time with us have been exemplary," Hurry added.