IDCA to organise national zone cricket championship for deaf

New Delhi :

The 50-over tournament hosted by Madhyanchal Cricket Society of The Deaf, to be held in Madhya Pradesh, will witness the best deaf cricketing talent from across the country, competing for the championship title.





Players performances in this tournament will define their chances in the much anticipated "Deaf ICC T20 Champions Trophy" to be held in Qatar in 2022.





The tournament will also hand over a handsome prize money for various categories of awards. The winning team will get a cash reward of Rs 1,00,000 while the runner-ups will be given a cash prize of Rs 50,000.





The man of the series will be given Rs 5100, the best bowler and best batter would be given Rs 2500 per match. The man of the match will be given a cash prize of Rs 1100 per match. KFC is the title sponsor of the tournament.





Sumit Jain, President of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association in a statement said: "We at the Indian Deaf Cricket Association are really excited for this upcoming tournament while the players are enthusiastically preparing for the event.





With less than a month to go for this prestigious tournament, our hardworking players are positive about reserving a spot for the Deaf ICCT20 Champions Trophy. We wish all the teams and its participants all the very best."





Dev Dutt, coach of the Indian Deaf Team said: "We believe disability sports are one of the best ways to overcome such challenges by organizing national and international tournaments where the top teams test their mettle.





Considering the Indian Deaf Cricket team's stellar performances, inviting them to Qatar will ensure highly-rated teams lock horns for the coveted trophy."