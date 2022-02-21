This is where journalism has gone: Wriddhiman Saha shares screenshot of threatening messages from journalist

Chennai :

In that tweet, he wrote “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket this is what I face from a so-called “respected” journalist! This is where journalism has gone."

The messages said, “Do an interview with him, Will be good.





If you want to be democratic then I won’t push. They choose one wicket-keeper. Whoever is the best. You try to choose 11 journalists which is not the best according to me. Choose whoever you want."





The text continued after a missed call saying, “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this. This wasn’t something ypu should have done."





People and fans of India’s finest wicketkeeper commented in the tweet to name the journalist and charge him for the actions.