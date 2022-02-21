Inside out since '08: Chennai Super Kings heartfelt tribute to Suresh Raina

Chennai :

Suresh Raina, a veteran Indian all-rounder, and former Chennai Super Kings star remained unsold on both days of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru, signaling the end of an era.





This will only be the second IPL season Raina would miss since the competition began in 2008.





Meanwhile, CSK took to Twitter to thank Raina for his sensational contribution over the years and posted a video.





"Inside out since '08! Anbuden Nandri Chinna Thala @imraina!," it wrote.









Raina holds the record of scoring 400+ runs in an IPL season for 9 times and he is the 4th highest run-getter in the history of the tournament. He has scored 5528 runs at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.76 in 205 Indian Premier League games, with one century and 39 half-centuries.





With 4687 runs, he remains the top run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings.





Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan bagged the biggest deal as he returned to the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore.





Suresh Raina, Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Shakib Al Hasan were part of the unsold list.

Earlier the Yellow Army thanked their 'Chinna Thala' for all the memories in a heartfelt message. "Super Thanks for all the Yellow memories, Chinna Thala! #SuperkingForever," the four-time champions' post read.



