Dhull shatters records in dream Ranji debut against Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Yash Dhull picked up from where he left off as the Under-19 World Cup-winning India captain struck his second successive first-class ton on debut for Delhi against Tamil Nadu in the drawn Ranji Trophy Elite Group H match at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.





The 19-year-old Dhull followed up his first-innings century with an unbeaten 113 off 202 deliveries (14 fours, 1 six) in the second essay on the final day of the four-day contest. Dhull stitched an unbroken first-wicket alliance worth 228 runs with his opening partner Dhruv Shorey (107 not out off 165 balls, 13 fours) before players from both teams shook hands for a draw at the stroke of tea.





Dhull’s stunning knock in the second innings was of little significance since Tamil Nadu had taken the crucial first-innings lead on Saturday, courtesy of game-changing centuries from Shahrukh Khan and Baba Indrajith. Delhi returned home with just one point from the match despite Dhull’s best efforts while Tamil Nadu walked away with three points. Tamil Nadu head coach M Venkataramana was effusive in his praise for Dhull, who got his first-class career off to the best possible start. “It looks like he has the potential. He played freely; getting a hundred in each innings [of a Ranji match] is fantastic. He has brought in a lot of confidence from the World Cup-winning campaign with the India team,” former India spinner Venkataramana told DT Next from Guwahati.





BRIEF SCORES: Delhi 452 & 228/0 decl. in 60.5 overs (Y Dhull 113*, D Shorey 107*) drew with Tamil Nadu 494. Points: Tamil Nadu 3 (for 1st innings lead); Delhi 1.