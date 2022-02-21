Chennai ends Prime Volleyball season on a high

Chennai :

Chennai Blitz ended its Prime Volleyball League campaign on a high by defeating Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-2 (9-15, 15-12, 15-13, 15-9, 12-15) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.





The Mohan Ukkrapandian-led Chennai, which was winless in its first four matches, finished Season 1 with two victories from six fixtures. GS Akhin clinched the ‘Man of the Match’ accolade while Naveen Raja Jacob also impressed for Blitz.





Chennai made a few unforced errors at the start of the opening set, which let Bengaluru take a 7-3 lead. Sarang Santhilal later pulled off a ‘Super Serve’ to help Torpedoes pocket the first set 15-9. Bengaluru was dominant at the beginning of the second set, holding a five-point (7-2) cushion, but let Chennai make a comeback.





Fernando Gonzalez and Akhin played pivotal roles with their serves and smashes respectively as Blitz wrapped up the set 15-12. The third set was evenly poised, with Chennai having a slender one-point (14-13) edge at the end. Akhin produced a magnificent spike as Blitz edged 2-1 ahead in the southern contest.





Bruno Da Silva and Naveen led the charge in the fourth set for Chennai, which led 8-6. Blitz rode on the momentum to bag the set and the match. In the inconsequential final set, Bengaluru held its nerve to win 15-12.