Haven't spoken to them about my role: Matthew Wade on Gujarat Titans

Melbourne :

Australian wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade on Sunday said that he is uncertain about his role in Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022. Wade was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.4 crore after a bidding war with Punjab Kings, during the IPL 2022, mega auctions last week. "I haven't spoken to them exactly about what my role will be, but I would assume anywhere from opening down to seven I'm pretty comfortable with. It doesn't worry me too much. If middle-order comes my way, then it's another opportunity to get some game time in and play that role," said Wade as reported by ESPNcricinfo.





"I know what I can do at the top of the order. I've done it for a long period of time now as well. I'm just really, really happy that I got the opportunity. It's been a long time since I have. I feel blessed in that I've been given the chance to go over there and play IPL again," he added. The wicketkeeper further backed his skipper Aaron Finch and batter David Warner and called them 'classy players'. "Everyone had their say about Davey and he got player of the tournament in the World Cup. Finchy is a class player and I've heard people questioning where he's at. He averages 40 and strikes at 140 for a reason. He's the captain of our team and the questions are always going to come when you get a little bit older and you don't do well in one series," said the wicketkeeper. "They're class players for a reason and the best we've had in T20 cricket ever, and I don't expect any change at the top of the order to be honest. So those two will be there in the World Cup. I'm confident in that and when the big game comes they will nail it," he added. Australia lost the final T20I against Sri Lanka but won the series with a lead of 4-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.