Golf-Australia's Green becomes first woman to win mixed-gender event

New Delhi :

The Australian world number 30 is the first woman to win a 72-hole mixed tournament on a major world tour. "It's weird. I don't normally have golf dreams very, very rarely but I actually had one last night of me after winning," Green told reporters.





"It was just me holding the trophy and people spraying me with champagne. And then I woke hoping it wasn't just a dream. "I feel amazing. I just feel so grateful that I came, it wasn't in my plans to play here. I was going to go back to Perth. But things happen for a reason and I am really glad I made it."





The Players Series tournaments, which were introduced in 2021, are part of the PGA Tour of Australasia, and have men and women competing in the same field. The previous best finish by a woman was Australian Su Oh's tie for third at TPS Victoria in 2021.