Ahmedabad enters Prime Volleyball semis

Hyderabad :

Ahmedabad Defenders booked a spot in the Prime Volleyball League final-four after defeating Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 (7-15, 15-10, 15-13, 15-14, 10-15) in a round-robin match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.





The victory over Kolkata was table-topper Ahmedabad’s fourth win in five first-round matches.





Shon T John of Defenders was named the player of the match for his influential performance. After going down meekly in the opener, Ahmedabad bagged the next three sets to clinch victory.





Kolkata won the inconsequential final set as a consolation. On Sunday, the already eliminated Chennai Blitz will take on Bengaluru Torpedoes in its final match.