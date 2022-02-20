Ball Badminton Nationals in Dindigul from Feb 22

Chennai :

The PSNA CET 66th National Junior Ball Badminton Championship will be jointly hosted by the Tamil Nadu Ball Badminton Association and the PSNA College of Engineering & Technology from February 24 to 28 in Dindigul.





The national championship will be held under the aegis of the Ball Badminton Federation of India and is likely to feature about 800 players (including both boys and girls) from various states.





Top junior players from southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka are expected to fight for honours. The tournament carries a total cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.