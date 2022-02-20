ISL: Chennaiyin FC runs into in-form Jamshedpur FC

Chennai :

Two years after jointly masterminding a fairy-tale run, Sabir Pasha and Owen Coyle will go head to head when Chennaiyin FC runs into an in-form Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco (Goa) on Sunday.





In the company of Sabir who was then his side-kick, current Jamshedpur manager Coyle oversaw a turnaround of epic proportions that culminated in a silver-medal finish for Chennaiyin in ISL Season 6. CFC interim coach Sabir, who replaced Bozidar Bandovic at the helm recently, now has the task of stopping an imperious JFC.





“I have worked with Owen, who is a very good coach. We have a tough match on our hands. It (Jamshedpur) is good in both attack and defence. It has many dangerous players who can create problems and harm (hurt) us. It will go for three points,” Sabir was full of praise for Coyle’s team, which has won five of its last six matches.





“With just three days in between games, it (the schedule) is tough on the players. But, they will fight it out. We have to perform better than [what] we did in the last match,” said Sabir in reference to Chennaiyin’s 2-2 draw against Odisha FC on Thursday.





While CFC is all but out of reckoning for a play-off spot, its striker Nerijus Valskis wants the two-time ISL title-winner to end the season on a high. “In the final three games, we need to fight and give the energy that we have. We need to take (pick up) as many points as possible [from the remaining matches]. That is the most important thing,” said Valskis, whose goal against Odisha was his first in Chennaiyin colours this season. Fighting for different causes, JFC (28 points from 15 matches) and CFC (20 points from 17 matches) are likely to deliver a quality contest.





Saturday match’s result: Kerala Blasters FC 2 (A Luna 7 & 64) drew with ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (D Williams 8, J Kauko 90)