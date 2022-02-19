There cannot be a better platform than Prime Volleyball League: Captain Vipul Kumar





When asked about how the team has coped with the absence of Attacker Rohit Kumar, Vipul said, "We have missed Rohit, but we have ensured that George Antony is given enough confidence to carry out his game. And whenever Rohit comes back, our team will be doubly strong. It'll be quite difficult for our opponents, once Rohit is fully fit." Vipul also expressed his thoughts about the Prime Volleyball League, "There cannot be a better platform than the Prime Volleyball League for Indian volleyball players, especially for the youngsters.





This tournament is helping players showcase their skills in the limelight and also make financial gains. With more income, players can acquire better equipment and hire trainers, which will help the players develop their games." The Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on the Calicut Heroes in their next match on Monday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.