Indian squad for T20, Test series against Sri Lanka announced

Mumbai :

All India Senior-Selection Committee on Saturday announced that batter Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will not be included in Team India's squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka will be facing off each other in a three-match T20I series, starting from February 24. "Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the final T20 against West Indies so that they can have more time for rest on the advice of our medical staff. They have also been rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka but will be playing in the Test series," said Chetan Sharma, Chairman of All India Senior Selection Committee, during a virtual press conference.





"Shardul Thakur has been rested for both the formats against Sri Lanka but will be available for the third T20I against West Indies tomorrow," he added. Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a new schedule for India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. The tour was supposed to start with the two-match Test, but now will begin with T20Is, with the first match being played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on February 24. The second and third T20Is will take place in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27. Following the T20I series, the teams will play two Tests, which form a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship cycle.





India T20I squad:





Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.





India Test Squad :

Rohit Sharma (capt), Priyank Panjal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Subman Gill, Rishabh Pund, KS Bharath, Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar. , Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad. Shami, Jaspreet Bhumra.