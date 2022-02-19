We plan to try out as many options as possible before T20 World Cup: Pant

Kolkata :

Pant, who was appointed vice-captain in the absence of KL Rahul for the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, smashed a brisk half-century in the team's win in the second game here on Friday night.





Among other questions, he was also asked about the plans for the T20 World Cup in Australia.





''There's still time for the World Cup, so the plan is to try out as many options as possible,'' the 24-year-old said at the post-match media interaction.





''We are trying to find out which positions suit whom and how they can benefit the team. So we're trying out several options, whatever seems right for the team eventually will be final.''





In the absence of the rested pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, seamer Harshal Patel held his nerves to help India emerge, winner after West Indies big-hitter Rovman Powell threatened to take the game away with back-to-back sixes in the final over.