India suffers defeat in 3rd ODI, loses series

Gold Coast :

Pacer Jhulan Goswami’s impressive effort in the third women’s ODI went in vain as India suffered a three-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand, which took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-game series on Friday.





After sitting out the second ODI, Jhulan (3/47 off 10 overs) led the India bowling attack and accounted for three New Zealand batters at the top to rock the host’s 280-run chase.





But, the New Zealand middle and lower-order batters pegged the tourist back to clinch the match – with five balls to spare – as well as the series.





India was in pole position to register its maiden victory of the tour when it reduced the home team to 171 for six in the 35th over, but Lauren Down (64 not out off 52 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) took the match away from the visitor with a stunning knock.





New Zealand needed as many as 105 runs from the last 15 overs and 64 from 10, with India failing to polish off the host’s lower-order. No.6 Lauren and wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin (35 off 37 balls, 1 four) made life difficult for the Indians at the end with a seventh-wicket stand that was worth 76 runs.





Earlier in the innings, Amelia Kerr (67 off 80 balls, 8 fours) and Amy Satterthwaite (59 off 76 balls, 6 fours) shared a crucial 103-run partnership for the third wicket.





New Zealand’s successful chase of 280 on Friday is the second best in women’s ODI cricket history. Asked to bat first, India rode on half-centuries from Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma to post 279.





Young openers Meghana (61 off 41 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes) and Shafali (51 off 57 balls, 7 fours) gave a flying start with a 100-run opening partnership while No.6 Deepti (69 not out off 69 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) rose to the occasion down the order.





India, which missed Smriti Mandhana for a fourth consecutive match, lost wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out in the final over. “There are areas we need to improve in the field,” said India skipper Mithali Raj after the match.