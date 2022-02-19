Sat, Feb 19, 2022

2019-20 season: Thiruvallur DCA felicitates winners

Published: Feb 19,202203:18 AM

Gojan Educational Institutions vice-chairman N Viswanathan presided over the function and gave away the prizes. In what was a fantastic year for the association, its age-group teams – Under-19, Under-16 and Under-14 – came up trumps in the TNCA Inter-District tournaments 2019-20.

Chennai:
The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) prize distribution ceremony for the 2019-20 season was hosted in the city recently. The 2019-20 season could be completed only last year due to the Covid pandemic. 

WINNERS AND RUNNERS-UP (TEAMS)

TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League

Championship 2019-20:

First Division: Winner – Fine Star CA; Runner-up – Mugappair CC

Second Division: Winner – Classic CC; Runner-up – Thiruthani CC

Third Division: Winner – United CC; Runner-up – SRIHER RC

Fourth Division: Winner – Jaya Education Group RC; Runner-up – Lucas TVS RC

16th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2019-20: Winner – Apollo Tyres; Runner-up – Wheels Ind

9th Thiruvallur DCA

Inter-Collegiate Knockout

Tournament 2019-20: Winner –

Mar Gregorios College; Runner-up –

DRBCCC Hindu College

Thiruvallur DCA-Apollo Tyres

Under-16 Inter-School Tournament 2019-20: Winner – SBOA; Runner-up – DAV (Mugappair)

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Senior cricketer of the year –

S Taarakesh. Junior cricketer of the year – Kiran Karthikeyan

THIRUVALLUR DCA IN TNCA

TOURNAMENTS

Under-19 Inter-District – Winner

Under-16 Inter-District – Joint-winner

Under-14 Inter-District – Winner

