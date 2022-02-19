2019-20 season: Thiruvallur DCA felicitates winners

Gojan Educational Institutions vice-chairman N Viswanathan presided over the function and gave away the prizes. In what was a fantastic year for the association, its age-group teams – Under-19, Under-16 and Under-14 – came up trumps in the TNCA Inter-District tournaments 2019-20.
Chennai:
The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) prize distribution ceremony for the 2019-20 season was hosted in the city recently. The 2019-20 season could be completed only last year due to the Covid pandemic.
Gojan Educational Institutions vice-chairman N Viswanathan presided over the function and gave away the prizes. In what was a fantastic year for the association, its age-group teams – Under-19, Under-16 and Under-14 – came up trumps in the TNCA Inter-District tournaments 2019-20.
WINNERS AND RUNNERS-UP (TEAMS)
TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League
Championship 2019-20:
First Division: Winner – Fine Star CA; Runner-up – Mugappair CC
Second Division: Winner – Classic CC; Runner-up – Thiruthani CC
Third Division: Winner – United CC; Runner-up – SRIHER RC
Fourth Division: Winner – Jaya Education Group RC; Runner-up – Lucas TVS RC
16th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2019-20: Winner – Apollo Tyres; Runner-up – Wheels Ind
9th Thiruvallur DCA
Inter-Collegiate Knockout
Tournament 2019-20: Winner –
Mar Gregorios College; Runner-up –
DRBCCC Hindu College
Thiruvallur DCA-Apollo Tyres
Under-16 Inter-School Tournament 2019-20: Winner – SBOA; Runner-up – DAV (Mugappair)
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Senior cricketer of the year –
S Taarakesh. Junior cricketer of the year – Kiran Karthikeyan
THIRUVALLUR DCA IN TNCA
TOURNAMENTS
Under-19 Inter-District – Winner
Under-16 Inter-District – Joint-winner
Under-14 Inter-District – Winner
