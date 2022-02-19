Mathan helps Apollo Tyres beat Royal Enfield

Chennai :

Medium pacer K Mathan (5/26) bagged a five-wicket haul as Apollo Tyres defeated Royal Enfield by 60 runs in the inaugural 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2021-22 match that was held recently.





Batting first in the Group A contest, Apollo Tyres posted 173 for eight on the board. In the second essay, Apollo Tyres bowled Royal Enfield out for 113, courtesy of Mathan’s match-winning spell.





Brief scores: Group A: Apollo Tyres 173/8 in 30 overs (V Naveen Raj 27, R Abinandh 31, S Prakash 40*, R Thirumal Azhagar 4/39) beat Royal Enfield 113 in 27.3 overs (J Natarajan 41, K Mathan 5/26, P Sudhanthira Raj 3/30)