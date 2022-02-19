Prime Volleyball: Calicut keeps last-4 hopes alive

Hyderabad :

Calicut Heroes kept alive its semi-final hopes after defeating Kochi Blue Spikers 15-12, 15-9, 9-15, 9-15, 15-11 in a Prime Volleyball League contest between Kerala teams at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday.





Heroes, which secured its second victory in the competition, earned two points for the win. India international Ajith Lal was adjudged the man of the match for his pivotal role in Calicut’s 3-2 triumph.





Skipper Jerome Vinith and veteran David Lee sizzled in the opening set for Heroes that emerged victorious 15-12. Kochi held a three-point advantage (9-6) at one stage in the second set, but let Calicut make a stunning comeback.





Heroes comfortably pocketed the set 15-9 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. But, Blue Spikers dominated the third set, holding a five-point (13-8) cushion towards the end. Kochi eventually closed out the set 15-9 to reduce the deficit to one.





Blue Spikers ruled the fourth set from start to finish and levelled the match score 2-2. In the fifth and final set, both sides were locked at seven points apiece at the half-way stage. Abil Krishnan effected two crucial spikes to help Heroes move 13-10 ahead. Ajith Lal then pulled off a great spike as Calicut completed the formalities at 15-11.