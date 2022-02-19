Rohit Sharma set to be named Test team captain

New Delhi :

Rohit Sharma is set to be officially named the India Test team captain ahead of the two-match home series against Sri Lanka while former skipper Virat Kohli may take a break during the preceding T20I series.





Currently in Kolkata for the ongoing India-West Indies T20I series, selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma will connect with his colleagues, who are on Ranji Trophy duty at different venues, for team selection.





The squad is expected to be announced in a few days. As per a source, Kohli could be given a breather from the bio-secure bubble since the two tests – first in Mohali from March 4 and second in Bengaluru from March 12 – will be immediately followed by the Indian Premier League 2022.





Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has recovered from the knee injury that ruled him out of the South Africa (away) and West Indies (home) assignments.





“Jadeja is fit and available, but Washington Sundar (with a hamstring problem) may not play the Sri Lanka T20I series,” a senior BCCI source said on conditions of anonymity.





“KL Rahul looks doubtful, for at least the T20Is. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are expected to be back after their break,” added the source.