NorthEast defeats Bengaluru

Fatorda :

Bengaluru FC’s top-four aspirations were dealt a blow as NorthEast United FC came from behind to win 2-1 in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday.





Cleiton Silva gave Bengaluru the lead in the 66th minute after a barren first half, but two goals in the space of six minutes from Deshorn Brown (74’) and Laldanmawia Ralte (80’) allowed NorthEast to snap a 10-game winless run.





NEUFC moved up a rung from the foot of the table with 13 points from 18 matches while BFC remains sixth with 23 points from 17 games.





The deadlock was broken by Cleiton past the hour-mark as he was at the right place at the right time. The Bengaluru forward slotted home a Danish Farooq cross by outwitting NorthEast central defender Zakaria Diallo.





But BFC’s joy was short-lived as Brown got on the scoresheet. Joe Zoherliana whipped in a cross for Brown, who leapt over Yaya Banana and nodded the ball past BFC goalkeeper Lara Sharma. NorthEast completed a remarkable comeback minutes later as Marcelinho escaped a few Bengaluru shirts and put the ball on a plate for Laldanmawia, who tapped home.