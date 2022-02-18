ISL: Jamshedpur posts thrilling win over Mumbai

North Goa :

Jamshedpur FC frittered a two-goal advantage but came back just in time to grab a late winner and a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League tie at the Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.





Jamshedpur jumped to third on the table with 28 points from 15 matches while Mumbai City remains fifth with 25 points off 16 games.





Greg Stewart (9’) opened the scoring, with Ritwik Das doubling JFC’s advantage in the 30th minute. In the second half, Rahul Bheke (57’) pulled one back for MCFC before Igor Angulo missed a penalty.





But, substitute Diego Mauricio (86’) levelled the score by converting from the spot and left the match on a knife’s edge.





Stewart (90’) restored Jamshedpur’s lead at the fag end, making no mistake from the penalty spot in stoppage time.